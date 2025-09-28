BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Death toll from Thailand monsoon floods rises

AFP Published September 28, 2025

BANGKOK: The death toll from floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Thailand rose to seven, authorities said Saturday, as relief efforts continued.

More than 260,000 people across several provinces along the Chao Phraya river were impacted by flooding this week, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said in a statement.

The nation’s disaster agency initially reported on Tuesday four deaths across central Thailand but has now revised the figure up to seven. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Ayutthaya province on Saturday, the hardest hit, in one of his first trips since taking office.

