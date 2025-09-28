4 children dead in Bajaur shells blast

PESHAWAR: At least four children were killed and as many injured when explosives shells left behind by Khawarij went off in Bajaur district on Saturday.

Police said in Bajaur’s Laghari area, children were playing with un-defused explosives shells left behind by the Khawarij that blasted with huge explosion, killing four innocent children and injuring another four.

The tragic incident occurred in Mamund Tehsil. Police said this is the same area where, just a few weeks ago, a video of Khawarij playing cricket with children had gone viral.

Furthermore, police and relevant authorities cordoned off the site, collected evidence, and initiated an investigation. This tragedy is clear proof of how the evil activities of the Khawarij have littered the region with deadly explosives. With the cooperation of the local population, as in the past, the Pakistan Army is once again ready to clear these areas of explosive materials.

The public is urged to fully cooperate with the security forces and relevant agencies so that Bajaur can be completely rid of these dangers. The injured were shifted through army helicopter to Peshawar for treatment.