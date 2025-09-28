BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Bureaucratic reshuffle

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Establishment Division has issued fresh notifications regarding appointments and transfers within the federal bureaucracy.

According to the notification, Sohail Habib Tajik, a Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) who had been awaiting posting, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Communications.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zahid Zaman, a Grade-20 officer from the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, has been transferred from the Power Division, where he served as Joint Secretary.

His services have been repatriated to the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

In other changes, Muhammad Ali Shehzad Muzaffar, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Division, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Maida Usman, Assistant Director at the Higher Education Commission, has been posted as Section Officer in the Economic Affairs Division.

Alina Ali, previously serving as Section Officer in the Poverty Alleviation Division, has been transferred to the Finance Division.

Furthermore, the deputation period of Maryam Haya, a Grade-18 officer of the Office Management Group (OMG) serving in the Sindh Government, has been extended by two years.

The reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to streamline administrative functions across key federal departments.

