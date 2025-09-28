SALU, Al Kauser Inc forge partnership on student scholarships

HYDERABAD: In a landmark step to promote higher education, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Kauser Inc., a US-based non-profit public charity registered in New Jersey, to launch a scholarship program for deserving and high-achieving students.

The MoU was formally signed by the Meritorious Vice Chancellor of SALU, Professor Dr. Yusuf Khushk, and Intizar Mehdi representing Al Kauser Inc. The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of deans, senior faculty members, and university officials.

Under this partnership, Al Kauser Inc. has allocated funds to support the tuition fees of university students, with a special focus on merit-based financial assistance. The program will support up to 100 SALU students maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or above, with scholarships renewable annually for the entire four-year degree program, subject to academic performance. The MoU remains valid until 31 December 2027, with full transparency ensured through annual reporting by SALU.

Welcoming the delegation, Vice Chancellor Dr. Yusuf Khushk expressed gratitude for the initiative, linking it to the university’s vision and the teachings of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. “You are in search of talented students, and we have such students and renowned scholars here at SALU. This support will enable our students to complete their education and transform into positive contributors to society. Today they are receiving scholarships, but tomorrow they will extend the same support to others,” he remarked.

Intizar Mehdi highlighted that Al Kauser Inc. has long been supporting students across Sindh and expressed his commitment to strengthening this partnership with SALU to reach a wider student community.

Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Coordinator Students Society, briefed on the MoU and stated that Al Kauser Inc. has already been assisting various students of Sindh universities, and this new collaboration with SALU would prove highly beneficial for the region’s youth.

