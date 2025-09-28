BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-28

SALU, Al Kauser Inc forge partnership on student scholarships

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:00am

HYDERABAD: In a landmark step to promote higher education, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Kauser Inc., a US-based non-profit public charity registered in New Jersey, to launch a scholarship program for deserving and high-achieving students.

The MoU was formally signed by the Meritorious Vice Chancellor of SALU, Professor Dr. Yusuf Khushk, and Intizar Mehdi representing Al Kauser Inc. The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of deans, senior faculty members, and university officials.

Under this partnership, Al Kauser Inc. has allocated funds to support the tuition fees of university students, with a special focus on merit-based financial assistance. The program will support up to 100 SALU students maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or above, with scholarships renewable annually for the entire four-year degree program, subject to academic performance. The MoU remains valid until 31 December 2027, with full transparency ensured through annual reporting by SALU.

Welcoming the delegation, Vice Chancellor Dr. Yusuf Khushk expressed gratitude for the initiative, linking it to the university’s vision and the teachings of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. “You are in search of talented students, and we have such students and renowned scholars here at SALU. This support will enable our students to complete their education and transform into positive contributors to society. Today they are receiving scholarships, but tomorrow they will extend the same support to others,” he remarked.

Intizar Mehdi highlighted that Al Kauser Inc. has long been supporting students across Sindh and expressed his commitment to strengthening this partnership with SALU to reach a wider student community.

Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Coordinator Students Society, briefed on the MoU and stated that Al Kauser Inc. has already been assisting various students of Sindh universities, and this new collaboration with SALU would prove highly beneficial for the region’s youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Students mou SALU Khairpur Al Kauser Inc student scholarships

Comments

200 characters

SALU, Al Kauser Inc forge partnership on student scholarships

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories