58th convocation of CPSP: Rs100bn project for hepatitis elimination being launched: Tarar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Saturday that health professionals face new challenges every day, but through their dedication and hard work, they not only save lives but also serve the country with commitment.

While addressing the 58th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) at a local hotel on Saturday, the minister said that young doctors are a valuable asset to the nation and represent the bright future of Pakistan.

Acknowledging the services of CPSP in medical education, Tatar said that CPSP graduates are bringing pride to Pakistan worldwide, and their contributions to medicine are a testament to the institution’s success.

Highlighting Pakistan’s historic achievements, he recalled May 10 as a significant day when the country demonstrated unity and resilience against a larger adversary, earning global respect. He added that the honour of serving the Haramain Sharifain had further elevated the nation’s pride.

Emphasizing the need for development and prosperity after achievements in defense, Senator Tarar said every citizen must play a role in building the country, with the medical sector having a central part to play.

He announced that under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Jinnah Medical Institute is being established in Islamabad as a milestone for the healthcare sector. The federal government, in consultation with provinces, is launching a Rs 100 billion project to eliminate hepatitis, which will enhance healthcare facilities and save millions of lives, he said.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in his speech reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improving medical education and Healthcare.

Punjab Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir termed CPSP a source of pride and assured continued support.

Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif advised young doctors to embrace lifelong learning and prioritize research and patient care.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of medals, certificates, and special awards among outstanding graduates.

The young doctors described the day as a memorable milestone in their lives, pledging to serve the nation with dedication. The ceremony was attended by a large number of graduating doctors, their parents, faculty members, medical experts, and distinguished guests.

