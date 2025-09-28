PPP’s leader slams govt over funds, floods

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, castigating the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government, expressed serious concerns about the challenges faced by farmers and the rehabilitation of flood victims.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chan emphasised the primary responsibility of political organisations, stating, “It is the duty of political parties and organisations to become the voice of the people. Whether someone is drowning or suffering, it is our obligation to be their voice.” He accused the government of mismanaging agricultural policies, revealing that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era, Rs 1,200 billion were disbursed without consulting farmers about their actual needs.

“Wheat is not just a staple; it represents a bank guarantee and is essential for farmers,” he said and criticised the government's inadequate compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers and highlighted significant disparities in currency rates, fertiliser costs, and electricity tariffs between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the 2023 flood crisis, Chan posed critical questions about the government's response: “What did the government provide to the flood victims of 2023?" He argued that had proper local institutions been in place, the aftermath of the floods would have been significantly different. He revealed alarming statistics, noting that 310,000 livestock perished in the floods, leaving farmers in desperate need of basic assistance. He launched a fierce attack on the current administration's economic policies, claiming, "You used the IMF as an excuse, as Saad Rafiq has already tweeted." He alleged that real decisions are made by bureaucrats or wealthy elites rather than by political representatives.

"The bureaucratic model will not succeed," Chan asserted emphatically. He further criticised the government's colonial mindset, stating, "You are not the heirs of Punjab, but inheritors of the British system." He accused the government of using public funds to benefit housing societies, asserting, "Building bridges and overhead structures is not the responsibility of housing societies."

Highlighting the achievements of the PPP-led Sindh government, he announced that the Sindh Hari Card worth 55.9 billion rupees has been issued, and they want the Punjab government to launch a similar initiative. He detailed Sindh's accomplishments, such as the construction of 2.1 million houses and Bilawal Bhutto's allocation of 9 billion rupees for the Multan and Dera Ismail Khan regions in Punjab.

Chan urged the government to address the people's suffering. He clarified his party's position, "We are not part of the executive but are part of the government," emphasising that the administration should take all political parties into confidence.

