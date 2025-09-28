BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-28

PPP’s leader slams govt over funds, floods

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, castigating the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government, expressed serious concerns about the challenges faced by farmers and the rehabilitation of flood victims.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chan emphasised the primary responsibility of political organisations, stating, “It is the duty of political parties and organisations to become the voice of the people. Whether someone is drowning or suffering, it is our obligation to be their voice.” He accused the government of mismanaging agricultural policies, revealing that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era, Rs 1,200 billion were disbursed without consulting farmers about their actual needs.

“Wheat is not just a staple; it represents a bank guarantee and is essential for farmers,” he said and criticised the government's inadequate compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers and highlighted significant disparities in currency rates, fertiliser costs, and electricity tariffs between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the 2023 flood crisis, Chan posed critical questions about the government's response: “What did the government provide to the flood victims of 2023?" He argued that had proper local institutions been in place, the aftermath of the floods would have been significantly different. He revealed alarming statistics, noting that 310,000 livestock perished in the floods, leaving farmers in desperate need of basic assistance. He launched a fierce attack on the current administration's economic policies, claiming, "You used the IMF as an excuse, as Saad Rafiq has already tweeted." He alleged that real decisions are made by bureaucrats or wealthy elites rather than by political representatives.

"The bureaucratic model will not succeed," Chan asserted emphatically. He further criticised the government's colonial mindset, stating, "You are not the heirs of Punjab, but inheritors of the British system." He accused the government of using public funds to benefit housing societies, asserting, "Building bridges and overhead structures is not the responsibility of housing societies."

Highlighting the achievements of the PPP-led Sindh government, he announced that the Sindh Hari Card worth 55.9 billion rupees has been issued, and they want the Punjab government to launch a similar initiative. He detailed Sindh's accomplishments, such as the construction of 2.1 million houses and Bilawal Bhutto's allocation of 9 billion rupees for the Multan and Dera Ismail Khan regions in Punjab.

Chan urged the government to address the people's suffering. He clarified his party's position, "We are not part of the executive but are part of the government," emphasising that the administration should take all political parties into confidence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP floods Farmers flood victims Flood Relief Fund Flood rehabilitation floods in Punjab Nadeem Afzal Chan

Comments

200 characters

PPP’s leader slams govt over funds, floods

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories