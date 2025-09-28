Pak-Saudi defence, economic pact historic: Mushhood

LAHORE: Terming the recent defense and economic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as historic, Prime Minister’s Youth Program Chairman, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that it would open new avenues of development and prosperity for the people.

"Pakistan’s leadership was taking solid steps to create fresh opportunities for business and employment," Rana said while addressing a ceremony, here at Sherakot on Saturday.

Rana maintained that the Punjab government stood firmly with the people during the recent floods and immediately established relief camps to provide clothing, shelter, medical aid, and other essential facilities to affected families.

He announced that the provincial government would also distribute crockery among 700 flood-hit households to help them resume normal life quickly. He stressed that public service is the government’s foremost priority and assured that relief distribution will continue based on verified lists so that no affected family is left out.

He also Addressing the gathering, PML-N leader Hafiz Mian Nauman said that timely evacuation of residents from flood-hit areas of Lahore prevented loss of life. He noted that the provincial government ensured the early provision of food, healthcare, and other necessities to affected families, and vowed that continuous assistance would continue until their full rehabilitation.

The ceremony, he said, had become a source of hope and encouragement for flood victims. On the occasion, more than 100 affected families received ration packages containing flour, ghee, pulses, sugar, rice, soap, and other essentials.

