BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-28

Lifestyle changes stressed to check growing disease burden

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:34am

KARACHI: Stressing that Pakistan cannot overcome its health crisis without preventive strategies, local research and the development of new medicines tailored to the country’s needs, said Dr Abdul Bari Khan, President of Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) on Thursday, calling for innovation and lifestyle modification to reduce the soaring burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“Burden of disease is skyrocketing in Pakistan. Both communicable and non-communicable diseases are becoming out of control, and our healthcare system cannot bear this enormous load. We need cost-effective interventions, preventive measures and solutions, which can only be achieved through extensive research and innovation,” Dr Bari said while speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between IHHN and leading pharmaceutical company PharmEvo.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IHHN CEO Dr Zafar Zaidi, Dr Amin Chinoy, Dr Munir Sadiq, Abdus Samad, Muhammad Mujtaba Alam and others from both sides. Under the agreement, PharmEvo will provide both financial and technical support to IHHN for strengthening its research activities. The firm will fund a Research Associate position for two years while also supporting training and provision of technological solutions.

The focus will be on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses, which are placing immense pressure on Pakistan’s public, private and philanthropic health networks.

Dr Bari underlined that without preventive health measures, Pakistan will continue to struggle with rising healthcare costs and avoidable deaths. “We must change the culture from sick-care to well-care. Lifestyle modification, preventive interventions and local evidence are the only way forward,” he noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jamshed Ahmed, CEO of PharmEvo, emphasised the importance of home-grown research and the role of the pharmaceutical sector in driving it. “Research is not just about publishing studies, it is about finding practical solutions for Pakistan’s unique health challenges. By working with institutions like IHHN, we can support evidence-based strategies that improve patient outcomes and guide health policy,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry must also focus on developing new medicines for local patients rather than depending on imported drugs. “Our mission is to go beyond prescriptions and contribute to prevention, wellness and knowledge creation. We have been promoting patient education, awareness drives, lifestyle modification campaigns and wellness programs. This partnership with IHHN is part of our broader commitment to create a healthier, more informed Pakistan,” he remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

health sector Dr Abdul Bari Khan IHHN health crisis

Comments

200 characters

Lifestyle changes stressed to check growing disease burden

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories