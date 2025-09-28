Lifestyle changes stressed to check growing disease burden

KARACHI: Stressing that Pakistan cannot overcome its health crisis without preventive strategies, local research and the development of new medicines tailored to the country’s needs, said Dr Abdul Bari Khan, President of Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) on Thursday, calling for innovation and lifestyle modification to reduce the soaring burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“Burden of disease is skyrocketing in Pakistan. Both communicable and non-communicable diseases are becoming out of control, and our healthcare system cannot bear this enormous load. We need cost-effective interventions, preventive measures and solutions, which can only be achieved through extensive research and innovation,” Dr Bari said while speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between IHHN and leading pharmaceutical company PharmEvo.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IHHN CEO Dr Zafar Zaidi, Dr Amin Chinoy, Dr Munir Sadiq, Abdus Samad, Muhammad Mujtaba Alam and others from both sides. Under the agreement, PharmEvo will provide both financial and technical support to IHHN for strengthening its research activities. The firm will fund a Research Associate position for two years while also supporting training and provision of technological solutions.

The focus will be on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses, which are placing immense pressure on Pakistan’s public, private and philanthropic health networks.

Dr Bari underlined that without preventive health measures, Pakistan will continue to struggle with rising healthcare costs and avoidable deaths. “We must change the culture from sick-care to well-care. Lifestyle modification, preventive interventions and local evidence are the only way forward,” he noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jamshed Ahmed, CEO of PharmEvo, emphasised the importance of home-grown research and the role of the pharmaceutical sector in driving it. “Research is not just about publishing studies, it is about finding practical solutions for Pakistan’s unique health challenges. By working with institutions like IHHN, we can support evidence-based strategies that improve patient outcomes and guide health policy,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry must also focus on developing new medicines for local patients rather than depending on imported drugs. “Our mission is to go beyond prescriptions and contribute to prevention, wellness and knowledge creation. We have been promoting patient education, awareness drives, lifestyle modification campaigns and wellness programs. This partnership with IHHN is part of our broader commitment to create a healthier, more informed Pakistan,” he remarked.

