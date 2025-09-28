BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-28

‘Foreign policy must now focus on trust-based partnership with US’

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Convener of the Energy Committee at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), and President of the Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Region), has stressed that Pakistan’s foreign policy must now focus on building a trust-based partnership with the United States, moving away from a purely transactional approach. “It is time to centre economic diplomacy to stabilize Pakistan’s economy,” he said.

Highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation, Malik pointed to vast opportunities in trade, investment, digital transformation, education, renewable energy, climate action, and the development of small and medium enterprises.

“Undoubtedly, President Trump has emerged as a proponent of peace and has made sincere efforts to resolve conflicts globally. Under his leadership, there is strong hope that Pakistan-US ties will grow stronger, aligned with the mutual interests of both nations,” he concluded.

Welcomomg the recent high-level meeting in Washington between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and US President Donald Trump, calling it a “turning point” in Pakistan-US relations, Malik said the meeting marked a significant moment as both sides showed readiness to move beyond historical complexities and work towards a relationship grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, and long-term strategic alignment.

He endorsed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks, particularly praising President Trump’s initiative to invite Arab and Islamic nations to a consultative session at the United Nations.

“This step has revived hope for a ceasefire and deserves full credit as a constructive peace effort,” Malik noted.

