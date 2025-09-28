Azam Swati acquittal application rejected

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senator Azam Khan Swati acquittal application in a case registered against him over an alleged controversial tweet.

Additional District and Session judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka dismissed Swati acquittal plea and framed charge against him. Senator Swati, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and decided to contest the case.

Following the indictment, the court summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned further proceedings of the case till October 14.

