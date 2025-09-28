BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Alhamra, Ajoka Theatre workshop concludes

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, in collaboration with Ajoka Theatre, successfully concluded its theatre workshop with the powerful stage presentation of the play “Yeh Auratain Kahan Gayin”. The closing ceremony celebrated the creativity and commitment of young artists, with certificates of appreciation awarded to the participants.

On the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra, Muhammad Mahboob Alam, said that the joint project not only provided essential training to emerging theatre practitioners but also created a vibrant platform to address pressing social issues through the language of art. He reaffirmed that Alhamra would continue to foster such creative initiatives, offering the youth meaningful opportunities for intellectual and artistic expression.

Highlighting the significance of theatre in Pakistan’s cultural history, Alam remarked, “Theatre is one of the brightest facets of our cultural, literary, and intellectual heritage. Our soil has produced legendary performers, and Alhamra takes pride in carrying forward this glorious tradition.”

He congratulated the artists on their remarkable performance, noting that the story, dialogues, stage design, direction, and acting of the play collectively marked it as a living testament to the workshop’s success. He especially commended the play’s strong message, calling it “a timeless and purposeful lesson that has left a lasting impact on audiences.”

The Executive Director further acknowledged the contributions of playwright Shahid Nadeem, praising his vision as a shining chapter in the progress of Pakistani theatre. He reaffirmed Alhamra’s commitment to promoting quality theatre and holding training workshops that build strong creative and intellectual foundations for the next generation.

