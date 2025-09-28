Interest-free loans help start 13,000 new businesses in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that for the first time in Punjab, 13,000 new businesses had been started by giving interest-free loans to the potential entrepreneurs, as there is no other way to progress except industrial development.

She said this during a meeting with a delegation of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College, led by Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi. The delegation included officers from all three armed forces of Pakistan besides officers from the armed forces of 15 friendly countries.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the delegation and appreciated the participation of Palestinian officers, besides reiterating her support for the Palestinians.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefed delegates about her government’s various development and social welfare initiatives. She said, “World’s largest 1000-bed government cancer hospital in Lahore will be completed in ten months. During her visit to China, they ordered for a co-ablation machine after seeing its effectiveness in treating cancer. Now, using this machine, cancer is being treated in Punjab without surgery, chemo or radiotherapy.”

She added that the first Institute of Cardiology for the entire Sargodha division is rapidly approaching completion. She apprised them that 2500 health centers in Punjab had been converted into good quality hospitals, and the people are also being treated in every village and city through field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels. She noted that Pakistan’s largest rescue and relief operation had been completed in Punjab 2.5 million people had not only been rescued but had also been provided with shelter and food.

The Chief Minister also briefed the delegation that 20,000km long roads had been constructed and repaired for the first time in Punjab. All development projects would be completed under Punjab Development Programme and Lahore Development Plan. She said, “Anti-smog guns will be used to combat smog in Punjab, and wildlife rangers have been established in the province for the first time.” She added that beautification of cities had been ensured, and tourism sites are being restored. She highlighted that 1100 electric buses are being brought to Punjab to provide best travel facilities to people for just Rs20 per ride.

