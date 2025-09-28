Money laundering case: Court reserves verdict on Elahi’s acquittal plea

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday reserved its verdict on an application of PTI President Pervez Elahi seeking acquittal in a money laundering case.

The court also accepted request of Pervez Elahi for one day exemption from personal appearance.

Earlier, the counsel of Pervez Elahi argued that all of his client’s assets were duly declared and on the record of the tax authorities.

He pointed out that Pervez Elahi had no connection with the companies whose accounts were being labeled as suspicious, adding that his client was neither a director nor a shareholder in them.

The counsel on a court query stated that Elahi’s wife was a shareholder in several family-owned companies and had her own independent sources of income.

