FCCI advocates for increased bureaucracy-private sector interaction

Press Release Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:02am

FAISALABAD: Complete change of mindset and enhanced consultation between bureaucracy and private sector is imperative to formulate proactive and result oriented progressive policies to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing the Participants of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course at National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore.

He said that the visit of under training officers to chambers of commerce & industry will help them to understand the economic problems from the perspective of the business community while at the same time the businessmen try to understand their view point about the economy.

He said that Faisalabad is one of the most important pillars of Pakistan and policies formulated at the federal and provincial government directly hit this city and we have to contribute our role in policy formulation and advocacy.

He said that the economy is on a growth trajectory; however we must consolidate it on a sustained basis. He said that recent incidents have improved the overall image of Pakistan at global level and the business community should exploit this situation to give a quantum jump to the exports.

Responding to the questions of the under training officers, he said that Faisalabad is not given due importance in fiscal policies as regard its exports and industrial contribution. He said that a feasibility report for the new airport is now being conducted on the persistent demand of FCCI.

He said that improvement in roads and infrastructure is expected after the arrival of new Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar.

He said that Faisalabad has the unique privilege to house the largest industrial estates where Chinese and many foreign units are operating. He said that a NADRA office has become operational in FCCI to facilitate its members while Passport desk would also be established very soon.

