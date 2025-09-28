Pak envoy to China opens ‘ambassador’s kitchen’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi inaugurated the “Ambassador’s Kitchen” on the sidelines of the Euro-Asia Economic Forum 2025 in Xi’an. The initiative highlights Pakistan’s rich culinary heritage, promotes cultural exchange, and aims to deepen ties with Shaanxi province.

Speaking at the launch, Ambassador Hashmi emphasised the growing linkages between Pakistan and Shaanxi, recalling the pivotal role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the province in June 2024. He said the kitchen will serve as a platform to showcase Pakistan’s hospitality, featuring signature products such as mangoes, basmati rice, and Himalayan pink salt. He likened the event to the historic Silk Road, describing food as a bridge for modern-day cultural diplomacy and economic cooperation, especially in agriculture, food processing, and trade.

In another engagement at the forum, the Ambassador highlighted the significance of the Euro-Asia Economic Forum as a platform rooted in the Silk Road spirit, fostering connectivity, economic growth, and cultural exchange across Eurasia.

During the forum, Ambassador Hashmi also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Cyclon Technology Pvt. Ltd of Pakistan and Shaanxi Water Development and Construction Group of China.

