Islamabad witnesses surge in crimes; residents express anguish

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a surge in different crimes over the past week, with at least two murders, 29 vehicle thefts, and cases of robberies and street crimes, raising concerns over public safety and policing effectiveness in the city.

According to data collected from First Information Reports (FIRs) by Business Recorder, various police stations across the city registered two murder cases, 29 auto thefts, 11 street crimes (including snatching of mobile phones and cash), and seven robberies between September 21 and 27.

The most affected police jurisdictions include Aabpara, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Karachi Company, Shalimar, and Khanna, which have emerged as crime hotspots. Residents in these areas expressed growing concern over the frequency and brazenness of incidents, urging senior police officials to crack down on organized criminal gangs.

One of the most shocking incidents involved a robbery in the limits of Margalla police station, where two unidentified suspects posing as police officers allegedly looted an Afghan family near Ali Medical Centre’s parking area. According to police the suspects, aged between 30 to 60 years, reportedly stopped the family and forced them into a vehicle, pretending to conduct a search. During the search, the robbers snatched Rs. 60,000 in cash, USD 1,400, and gold jewellery from the family. The robbers posed as law enforcement; and committed the crime under the preteens of official duty, say the police report.

In the same period, three cases of motorcycle, one case of car theft and a case of street crime reported to Aabpara police station, one case of robbery, two cases of street crime and two cases of auto theft registered at Industrial area police station and another one case of robbery, two cases of street crimes and two cases of auto theft reported to Sabzi Mandi police station.

