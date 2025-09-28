BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Opinion Print 2025-09-28

‘Beijing’s parade proves China is in full control’

Qamar Bashir Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

This is apropos some letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and yesterday.

Two competing global models are now emerging. The US-led Western approach remains rooted in military interventions, sanctions, and economic dominance, using pressure to force compliance while destabilizing regions and fueling refugee crises. In contrast, the China-led model prioritizes economic inclusion, infrastructure investment, fair trade, and mutual respect for sovereignty. Developing nations across Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East increasingly see tangible benefits from Beijing’s partnerships — schools, hospitals, roads, digital connectivity — while associating Washington’s interventions with bombing campaigns, regime changes, and social collapse.

In his parade address, Xi Jinping underscored this vision of inclusive leadership, declaring that no force on Earth can stop China’s rise but emphasizing that the world is vast enough for every nation to prosper together. His message of fairness, dignity, and mutual respect resonated far beyond Beijing’s immediate circle. The SCO bloc and Belt and Road partnerships now symbolize an aspirational alternative for hundreds of millions seeking growth without subjugation, stability without domination, and prosperity without conditional dependency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

