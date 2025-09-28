Dar, Moroccan FM agree to enhance trade

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita on Saturday agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and regional peace.

The DPM/FM met with the Moroccan foreign minister on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening Pakistan–Morocco relations and further strengthening collaboration at multilateral fora.