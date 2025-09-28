Govt urged to develop a deeper capital market

KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, said government must work to develop a deeper and more diversified capital market to reduce its reliance on commercial banks for financing its deficits.

“The recent stabilisation efforts are commendable, but they are fragile. Our economic health is precariously dependent on favourable external conditions and the continued benevolence of our creditors. We must use this breathing space to implement fundamental structural reforms that address the underlying issues of a narrow tax base and low productivity to achieve sustainable, long-term economic growth for Pakistan.”

He underscored the critical state of the nation’s sovereign debt and the need for immediate and comprehensive policy actions to avert a potential crisis.

According to the latest data as of June 2025, Pakistan’s Total Debt and Liabilities have reached approximately PKR 94.2 trillion, or USD331.9 billion.

Hussain noted that this figure is the most holistic measure of the country’s financial obligations and is a stark reminder of the challenges ahead.

While the government has succeeded in slowing the rate of debt accumulation and the Gross Public Debt-to-GDP ratio has declined to around 70 percent from a high of 77 percent in fiscal year 2020, the overall debt stock remains at a historically high level.

The structure of Pakistan’s debt has undergone a significant shift, with a growing reliance on domestic borrowing. Government Domestic Debt has surged to PKR 54.47 trillion by June 2025, a 15.5 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.

This reliance on internal borrowing is a direct consequence of the government’s limited access to external funding. Concurrently, Pakistan’s Total External Debt and Liabilities stood at PKR 38.3 trillion, which, while increasing in dollar terms, now accounts for a smaller share of the total debt at 32 percent.

Hussain emphasised that the most alarming aspect of the debt situation is its impact on the federal budget. The debt servicing allocation for the federal budget for fiscal year 2026 is a staggering PKR 8.207 trillion, consuming nearly half of the total budget outlay of PKR 17.573 trillion.

This massive expenditure directly curtails the government’s ability to invest in essential sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure, perpetuating a cycle of low productivity and economic stagnation.

The country faces a particularly acute challenge in fiscal year 2026, with a projected USD26 billion in foreign debt servicing requirements. The timely rollover of commercial and cash-deposit loans from key bilateral partners like China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE has become a critical geopolitical lifeline, as Pakistan lacks the foreign reserves to meet these obligations on its own.

