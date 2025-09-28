Export sector’s role in economy: MoC arranges C&T Group officers’ study visit to PTC HQ

ISLAMABAD: As part of the 31st Specialized Training Programme (STP) for newly-inducted officers of the Commerce & Trade (C&T) Group, the Ministry of Commerce arranged a study visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) here. The programme is being conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD).

The visit was designed to provide the officers with an in-depth understanding of Pakistan’s largest export sector and its role in the national economy. Participants were briefed on the structure of the textile and apparel value chain, its contribution to overall exports and GDP, as well as the major challenges facing the industry and the policy support required to enhance Pakistan’s export competitiveness.

Delivering a detailed presentation, Muhammad H. Shafqat, CEO of the Pakistan Textile Council said that the textile and apparel sector’s pivotal contribution to Pakistan’s economic growth and exports, persistent challenges such as high costs of doing business and policy uncertainty and emerging opportunities and risks linked to the EU Green Deal, given the EU is Pakistan’s largest trading partner.

He said that there is a need for regionally competitive policies on energy, taxation, wages, and interest rates to remain on par with regional competitors such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, China, and India—particularly in light of reciprocal vtariffs imposed by the United States.

The presentation was followed by an interactive Q&A session, where the civil servants engaged on issues of trade competitiveness, sustainability, and policy options. A commemorative shield was also presented to the participants on behalf of the PTC.

The visit of C&T Group was arranged with the support Minister for Commerce, who emphasized the importance of such engagements in preparing future policymakers. He noted that exposure to industry realities enables officers to design trade policies that respond to domestic challenges while meeting evolving global market requirements.

An official statement issued by the PTC, said that “engaging with the private sector during training is critical for our new officers. Once in service, their decisions will directly shape trade policy.

