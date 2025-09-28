Gandapur says KP govt does not support ‘operations’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday that his government did not support any operation in any part of his province against militants.

Addressing a PTI rally here, he said they will not allow any operation and do not support it. He told the federal government and that KP government does not support operation or displacement.”

Gandapur asked the “federal institutions” to talk to Afghanistan and resolve the issue of terrorism in the country. “We don’t want war and we will raise our voice against it.”

He also urged the judiciary to serve justice in line with the Constitution. “Deliver justice to Imran Khan, his wife and the people.”

The CM further stated that PTI’s struggle for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ would continue until it achieved success.

