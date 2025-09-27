BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran urge NATO countries to lift sanctions against Afghanistan

  • Four countries express willingness to expand economic, trade cooperation, and regional connectivity with Afghanistan
BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2025 08:26pm
File Photo
File Photo

Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran in a joint statement on Saturday urged the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) member countries to “bear the primary responsibility for the current plight in Afghanistan” and immediately life “unilateral sanctions” against the Kabul.

Upon the invitation of the Russia, the fourth quadripartite Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia on Afghanistan was held on September 25, 2025 on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the four sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the some points giving in a joint statement released on Saturday.

“The four sides pointed out that NATO members should bear the primary responsibility for the current plight in Afghanistan. They should create opportunities for Afghanistan’s economic recovery and future development and prosperity, immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan, and return Afghanistan’s overseas assets for the benefit of the Afghan people,” the statement read.

At present, NATO has 32 member countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Türkiye, Canada, Spain, and others.

Pakistan calls for continued engagement with Taliban

According to the joint statement, the four sides supported effective regional initiatives aimed at uplifting Afghanistan’s economy and emphasised the importance of continued economic engagement with Afghanistan to alleviate the dire situation of the Afghan people.

They expressed willingness to expand economic and trade cooperation and regional connectivity with Afghanistan that “will contribute to the active integration of Afghanistan into the regional economic cooperation”.

The four countries also recognised the importance of appropriate adjustment of the 1988 sanction regime in accordance with the realities on the ground in order to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“They emphasised the need to avoid politicisation and double standards, in particular on travel ban exemptions requests for designated Taliban individuals that remains crucial for promoting comprehensive approach on Afghanistan.”

Terrorism

The four countries also expressed deep concern over the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan noting that terrorist groups such as ISIL, Al-Qaida, the Eastern Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jaish ul-Adl, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and other similar groups in the region including Majeed Brigade, as well as others, based in Afghanistan, “continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security”.

They emphasised that strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan and countering the threats of terrorism, radicalism, and drug crime emanating from its territory were in line with their common interests in the region.

The four sides urged the Afghan authorities to take “effective, concrete and verifiable actions” in fulfilling the international obligations and commitments made by Afghanistan to fight terrorism, and dismantle, and eliminate all terrorist groups, and to prevent recruitment, fundraising and their access to weapons, as well as their collaboration with foreign terrorist fighters.

They further urged the Afghan authorities to dismantle any terrorist training camps or any other terrorist infrastructure on their soil.

Afghanistan NATO Afghan Taliban NATO countries Balochistan Liberation Army Pakistan Afghanistan trade joint statement North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Meeting of Foreign Ministers

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran urge NATO countries to lift sanctions against Afghanistan

Pakistan secures release of 24 citizens from Houthis using different channels

Port Qasim ranks 9th in World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index

Pakistan urges UN for enhanced global climate finance for vulnerable countries

Security forces kill 17 terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

At UNGA, Pakistan hits back at India over allegations of terrorism

MARI to commission 5MW data centre in Islamabad next year

Pakistan seek revenge, India plot a hat-trick of humiliation

Denmark says new drone sightings overnight at military installations

Read more stories