Security forces kill 17 terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 07:48pm

Security forces killed 17 terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media said on Saturday.

“On night 26/27 September 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District on reported presence of khwarij [terrorists] belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly seventeen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the security forces for eliminating 17 terrorits in Lakki Marwat.

The prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of personnel injured during the security operation, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said on Saturday.

The prime minister, who is in the USA where he attended the UNGA session, besides his high-level engagements, said that due to the professionalism and timely action of the security forces, “the nefarious designs” of the terrorists were thwarted.

