BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia eye historic Women’s World Cup double

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2025 03:58pm
South Africa v Australia - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 26, 2023 Australia’s Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup REUTERS
South Africa v Australia - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - February 26, 2023 Australia’s Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup REUTERS

BENGALURU: Seven-times champions Australia will once again be the team to beat in the Women’s World Cup as eight teams prepare to battle it out for the trophy in India and Sri Lanka.

England have won four titles and New Zealand one while India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be bidding for their maiden crown.

Australia have a shot at cricket history when the Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30.

The tournament presents the defending champion Australians, who won three consecutive titles from 1978-1988, with the chance to become the first team in 36 years to win back-to-back women’s one-day World Cups.

They have racked up 26 wins in 30 completed matches since their 2022 World Cup triumph but captain Alyssa Healy said there would be no complacency.

“I think there’s genuinely seven other teams that have a really red-hot opportunity of winning this World Cup,” Healy said at the Captains’ Day event in Bengaluru on Friday.

“I’m not going to single anybody out. It’s quite literally who can handle the pressure for the longest that’s going to get the job done.”

Australia have won 13 ICC trophies - the most in women’s cricket.

“I don’t think it’s quite in the Australian culture to get too complacent about things at any point in time,” Healy said.

INDIA SEEK MAIDEN TITLE

India, hosting their first World Cup in 12 years, carry the hopes of a cricket-mad nation as Harmanpreet Kaur prepares for her fifth World Cup and first as captain.

The twice runners-up (2005 and 2017) have a habit of stumbling at crucial moments, but Harmanpreet is determined to change the script.

“Leading my country in the ODI World Cup is very special, it’s happening after 12 years (at home). It’s all about enjoying this moment,” Harmanpreet said.

Sophie Devine aims to close out her career with New Zealand’s second World Cup win, banking on her team’s combination of “young and vintage” players.

“Suzie (Bates) and I have got a long history together, having played nearly 20 years in international cricket… ,” Devine said.

“I don’t think either of us will be around much longer, so certainly we’ve come into this World Cup knowing that it’s probably going to be our last one, so we just want to enjoy it.”

England will be led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who took over as captain from Heather Knight in April.

The month-long tournament starts with India facing co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

australia Women's World Cup australia cricket

Comments

200 characters

Australia eye historic Women’s World Cup double

Trump urges US cos to immediately invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan secures release of 24 citizens from Houthis using different channels

Port Qasim ranks 9th in World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index

Pakistan urges UN for enhanced global climate finance for vulnerable countries

Security forces kill 17 terrorists in Karak, say sources

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

At UNGA, Pakistan hits back at India over allegations of terrorism

MARI to commission 5MW data centre in Islamabad next year

Pakistan seek revenge, India plot a hat-trick of humiliation

Denmark says new drone sightings overnight at military installations

Read more stories