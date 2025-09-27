BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-09-27

Indian police detain activist after deadly Ladakh protests

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LEH: Indian police on Friday detained prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk over violent protests in the Himalayan territory of Ladakh that left at least five people dead, a lawyer said.

Demonstrations demanding greater political autonomy for the sparsely populated, high-altitude region bordering China and Pakistan turned deadly on Wednesday when security forces opened fire.

New Delhi blamed the unrests on “provocative speeches” by Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike demanding either full federal statehood for Ladakh or constitutional protections for its tribal communities, land and fragile environment.

Mustafa Haji, a lawyer for the Apex Body Leh — which is spearheading the protests — told AFP that Wangchuk was “picked up” by the police from his village of Uley Tokpo on Friday.

“Charges against him are not known yet,” Haji said.

An engineer by training, Wangchuk, 59, is best known for pioneering water conservation projects in the Himalayas. He received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018 for his environmental work and contributions to reforming local schooling in Ladakh.

India Ladakh Indian police Ladakh protests Sonam Wangchuk

Comments

200 characters

Indian police detain activist after deadly Ladakh protests

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories