Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Friday that the developments that unfolded in Leh, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), are “extremely disturbing.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that the acts in Leh demonstrate the Indian authorities’ willingness to go to any extent to curb a protest. He said, “They are also another manifestation of India’s iron-fisted approach in the occupied territory.”

In response to media queries regarding the ongoing protests in Leh, IIOJK, resulting in the killing of demonstrators, the spokesperson said, “We are monitoring the situation closely.”

Security forces patrol India’s Ladakh during curfew after deadly protests

It is worth mentioning here that protests in Leh turned violent, marking a significant escalation in long-standing demonstrations.

According to details, at least four demonstrators were killed while scores of others were injured during the anti-government agitation. Besides, dozens of security forces and law enforcement personnel have also been reportedly hurt severely.

The violent demonstrators set on fire the local office of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and clashed with police. Resultantly, police had to resort to firing in retaliation, which led to casualties. Local authorities have imposed a curfew in Leh following the violence.

