KU cancels IHC Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s degree

NNI Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has cancelled the law degree of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Friday through a formal notification issued by the university’s registrar, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, following a decision by the university’s syndicate.

It also imposed a three-year ban on his admission and participation in exams, citing the use of unfair means during his legal education.

According to the notification, the university’s Unfair Means Committee found Justice Jahangiri guilty of obtaining his degree through unjustified means, leading to the revocation of his enrollment number (7124/87).

The university clarified that Jahangiri was never a registered student of Islamia Law College Karachi, which is affiliated with the University of Karachi. His law degree, reportedly obtained in 1991, has now been officially declared void.

The development follows a petition submitted to Karachi University by a citizen invoking Article 19 of the Constitution and the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016, seeking Justice Jahangiri’s academic records. The request came shortly after Justice Jahangiri, along with five other IHC judges, signed a letter in March last year addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council. The letter alleged serious interference by intelligence agencies.

Justice Jahangiri was also part of a three-member IHC bench that rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan over failing to disclose his alleged daughter, Tyrian White, in election nomination papers.

