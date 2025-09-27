Sindh cabinet reshuffled

KARACHI: The Sindh government reshuffled its cabinet on Friday, changing portfolios of several key ministers besides inducting new members.

Ismail Rahu was sworn in as a provincial minister, while Giyan Chand Essarani was appointed as an advisor. Four more special assistants were also appointed.

An official notification said the local government portfolio was taken back from Saeed Ghani and given to Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who will also continue to hold the energy ministry. Ghani has been assigned the labour and social protection department. Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has been given the additional charge of planning and development. Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has been allotted the food department.

The oath-taking ceremony of Ismail Rahu was held at Governor House in the evening, where Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Sindh. Provincial ministers, advisors, opposition leader Ali Khurshidi, MQM parliamentary leader Iftikhar Alam, Sindh IG and senior officials attended it.

Chief Minister congratulated Rahu on joining the cabinet. On the occasion, Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah announced the appointment of Giyan Chand Essarani as the Chief Minister’s advisor.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also appointed four new special assistants — Faraz Abid Lakhani, Sham Sundar, Atta Muhammad Panhwar and Tariq Hassan.

Ali Rashid was given the information technology portfolio, Sarfaraz Rajar antiquities, Abdul Jabbar Khan Relief and Sham Sundar Minorities’ Affairs. The Minorities’ Affairs Charge was withdrawn from Special Assistant Dr Lal Chand. Advisor Giyan Chand Essarani has been allotted the Rehabilitation Department.

