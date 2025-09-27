Court seeks record of Falak Javed’s remand

LAHORE: Sessions court on Friday called the record of a city magistrate on September 27 allowing five day remand of a PTI activist Falak Javed to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the remand granted by the respondent magistrate and ordered to quash the case against her. A team of the NCCIA had produced the activist, arrested from Islamabad, before the magistrate the other day.

A NCCIA Assistant Director stated that the suspect had been declared an absconder during the inquiry. She sought a 30-day remand, claiming the suspect had remained in hiding. The magistrate had allowed a five-day physical remand of the PTI activist.

Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari got a case registered with the NCCIA alleging that PTI activist Falak Javed doctored her photos and videos and made them viral on social media.

