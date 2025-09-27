BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-27

Yango Group showcases SuperApp at ITCN Asia

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 07:18am

KARACHI: Yango Group, a global technology company, has unveiled its SuperApp at ITCN Asia 2025, showcasing live demonstrations of its growing digital ecosystem to visitors.

Yango’s SuperApp brought together Ride, Delivery, Shops, Tech, Ads and a suite of B2B activities under one umbrella, redefining how people interact with mobility in the digital ecosystem of Pakistan. The exhibition at ITCN Asia allowed visitors to experience firsthand the convenience, speed, and breadth of services, now accessible through the Yango app.

Distinguished visitors included Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister; Brig Nadir, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); Imran Yaqub, DIG IT Sindh Police; Lt Col Rizwan Mir, PR Coordinator, SIFC, as well as famous media personalities like Jehan Ara, Founder & CEO of Katalyst Labs; Sahir Lodhi and other also visited the Yango Booth at ITCN Asia.

On the launching of the SuperApp, Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan said that becoming a SuperApp is about transforming user experiences in Pakistan by connecting mobility, commerce, and daily services under one trusted digital roof. “Showcasing this at ITCN Asia, which is undoubtedly the biggest tech stage in the country, is our way of reaffirming Yango’s commitment to building a smarter digital future together with Pakistan’s ecosystem”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

yango group ITCN Asia 2025 Yango SuperApp Yango app

Comments

200 characters

Yango Group showcases SuperApp at ITCN Asia

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories