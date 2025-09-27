Yango Group showcases SuperApp at ITCN Asia

KARACHI: Yango Group, a global technology company, has unveiled its SuperApp at ITCN Asia 2025, showcasing live demonstrations of its growing digital ecosystem to visitors.

Yango’s SuperApp brought together Ride, Delivery, Shops, Tech, Ads and a suite of B2B activities under one umbrella, redefining how people interact with mobility in the digital ecosystem of Pakistan. The exhibition at ITCN Asia allowed visitors to experience firsthand the convenience, speed, and breadth of services, now accessible through the Yango app.

Distinguished visitors included Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister; Brig Nadir, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); Imran Yaqub, DIG IT Sindh Police; Lt Col Rizwan Mir, PR Coordinator, SIFC, as well as famous media personalities like Jehan Ara, Founder & CEO of Katalyst Labs; Sahir Lodhi and other also visited the Yango Booth at ITCN Asia.

On the launching of the SuperApp, Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan said that becoming a SuperApp is about transforming user experiences in Pakistan by connecting mobility, commerce, and daily services under one trusted digital roof. “Showcasing this at ITCN Asia, which is undoubtedly the biggest tech stage in the country, is our way of reaffirming Yango’s commitment to building a smarter digital future together with Pakistan’s ecosystem”, he added.

