Sep 27, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-27

Tamasha surpasses 25m MAUs mark

Published September 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Tamasha, digital entertainment platform by Jazz, has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 25 million monthly active users (MAUs) this Asia Cup 2025– the first time for a local Pakistani streaming app.

The platform’s unprecedented scale was further demonstrated on September 21, when more than 10 million unique users tuned into Tamasha to watch the highly anticipated Pakistan–India clash in the Asia Cup. This record-breaking viewership not only underscored the passion of cricket fans but also showcased Tamasha’s unmatched ability to bring the nation together during moments that matter most.

Commenting on the milestone, Aamer Ejaz, President Digital Platforms at Jazz, said: “Crossing 25 million monthly active users is a proud moment not just for Tamasha, but for Pakistan’s digital ecosystem as a whole. This milestone validates the trust of our audiences and partners, and reinforces Tamasha’s role as a flag-bearer in expanding the boundaries of digital viewership. From cricket to cinema, we continue building experiences that bring people together; all while creating value for our advertisers.”

Tamasha’s expanding user base has also attracted Pakistan’s leading brands, who have chosen the platform as their preferred advertising partner. With its massive reach and engaged audience, Tamasha has delivered one of the strongest returns on investment in the digital media space, helping advertisers connect with millions of viewers nationwide.

The Asia Cup 2025 also marked a significant step forward for Tamasha’s product innovation. For the first time, the platform introduced flexibility for users to either enjoy free streaming or subscribe to a pocket-friendly Tamasha Pro package for a premium, ad-free viewing experience. This dual offering allowed audiences to tailor their viewing experience while expanding Tamasha’s role as both a free and subscription-based service.

Since launch, Tamasha has become Pakistan’s go-to platform for live sports and premium entertainment, streaming global events like the ICC Champions Trophy, English Premier League, Wimbledon, and the Olympics. Accessible on Android, iOS, and Android TV, it now goes bigger with the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (September 30–November 2), celebrating every match and the rise of women’s cricket as a defining force in sport.



