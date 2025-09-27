BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Sep 27, 2025

SPL earns Rs2.2bn gross profit in 2024-25

Published September 27, 2025

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL) has earned a gross profit of Rs 2.204 billion, up by 8 percent, for year 2024-25.

SPL held its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its Registered Office in Karachi, chaired by Mohammad Aftab Manzoor, Chairman of the Board, and attended by other members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management.

According to company announcement, during the AGM the shareholders reviewed and approved the Company’s sustained financial performance for the year, evidenced by an 8 percent increase in gross profit to Rs 2.204 billion and sales revenue of Rs 7.871 billion which is also 8 percent higher than last year. The net profit of the year 2024-25 was recorded at Rs 1.524 billion.

Shareholders also approved the dividend of Rs 11.50 per share, representing 115 percent, which includes an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share paid earlier in the year and a final cash dividend of Rs 9.0 per share.

The shareholders appreciated the management’s diligent efforts to maintain the Company’s growth, leading to continued profitability and investor confidence.

Over the past year, the Company has worked on several projects to enhance productivity by integrating advanced technologies, including recycling waste water and generating electricity using renewable sources, to achieve sustainable growth.

As SPL enters its seventh decade, it remains committed to producing the highest-quality products while positioning itself as a market leader through sustainable and innovative practices.

