BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: Rs97.3bn distributed to registered families

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 06:41am

LAHORE: The ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ housing program initiated by the Punjab government has recorded significant progress as more than Rs 97.3 billion have been distributed to registered families under the scheme.

According to an official briefing given to Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin by Director General PHATA Sikandar Zeeshan and Project Director Waleed Iqbal, 17,124 housing units have been completed to date. Loan repayments have reached Rs. 1.97 billion, said a spokesman.

The Housing Minister instructed that work on the 74,281 housing units currently under construction be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He stated that the program's portal has so far recorded 1,617,156 registrations, out of which 834,161 applications have been formally submitted. The screening process for these applications is ongoing.

Minister Yasin further noted that the government aims to complete housing for 100,000 families by November, in line with the target set by the Chief Minister. He added that attempts to interfere with the implementation of the program have been identified, and measures are being taken to ensure continuity of work.

The ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ initiative operates under the supervision of PHATA and involves financial assistance, construction support, and a structured repayment mechanism. Officials said the project is being monitored at various levels to ensure timely delivery and transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government housing sector Bilal Yasin Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme housing units

Comments

200 characters

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: Rs97.3bn distributed to registered families

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories