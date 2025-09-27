‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme: Rs97.3bn distributed to registered families

LAHORE: The ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ housing program initiated by the Punjab government has recorded significant progress as more than Rs 97.3 billion have been distributed to registered families under the scheme.

According to an official briefing given to Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin by Director General PHATA Sikandar Zeeshan and Project Director Waleed Iqbal, 17,124 housing units have been completed to date. Loan repayments have reached Rs. 1.97 billion, said a spokesman.

The Housing Minister instructed that work on the 74,281 housing units currently under construction be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He stated that the program's portal has so far recorded 1,617,156 registrations, out of which 834,161 applications have been formally submitted. The screening process for these applications is ongoing.

Minister Yasin further noted that the government aims to complete housing for 100,000 families by November, in line with the target set by the Chief Minister. He added that attempts to interfere with the implementation of the program have been identified, and measures are being taken to ensure continuity of work.

The ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ initiative operates under the supervision of PHATA and involves financial assistance, construction support, and a structured repayment mechanism. Officials said the project is being monitored at various levels to ensure timely delivery and transparency.

