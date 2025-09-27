BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
World Lifesavers Day: PIMA to hold ‘Basic Life Support’ training programmes today

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) will organise Basic Life Support (BLS) training programmes for the general public across the country on 27th September to mark World Lifesavers Day.

The aim is to train the common people in life-saving techniques so they can respond effectively in emergencies such as cardiac arrest or breathing obstruction.

Around 150 mosques nationwide have been selected where expert doctors will supervise these training sessions, said PIMA in a statement on Friday.

PIMA Central President, Prof Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, said that many people face emergencies at home or the workplace, but due to lack of knowledge of BLS techniques, precious lives are lost. “BLS is simple to learn and can help save countless lives,” he emphasized.

He further explained that this initiative was first launched in 2014 by the British Islamic Medical Association and was later adopted by Islamic Medical Associations affiliated with the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA). Now, World Life Savers Day is observed annually in mosques around the globe. The programme is especially significant for developing countries like Pakistan, where emergency medical services are often unavailable in remote areas.

