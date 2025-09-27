PBIT event holds discussions on positioning Punjab as industrial, economic hub

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), under the leadership of Chairman Muhammad Mintaha Ashraf, hosted a high-profile event in Lahore, bringing together distinguished diplomats, leading business figures, and policymakers from Pakistan and abroad.

The gathering served as a platform to highlight Punjab’s growing role as an investment hub and to discuss strategic opportunities for industrial and economic development.

The event featured robust discussions on positioning Punjab as an industrial and economic hub, with a focus on emerging opportunities across key sectors. Distinguished guests included Consul General of China Zhao Shiran, Consul General of Iran Mehran Movahedfar, and Consul General of Türkiye Muhammad Ayman Shamshek, alongside prominent figures such as Secretary Industries Omar Masood, President of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, and CEO of Qingqi Motors Ning Fengli, while a a large number of local and international investors was also in attendance.

In his keynote address, Chairman PBIT Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf underscored the vast investment potential of Punjab, emphasizing the provincial government's commitment to realizing the vision of the Chief Minister to transform Punjab into a preferred investment hub. “With its strategic location, investor-friendly policies, and skilled workforce, Punjab offers unmatched opportunities for both local and international investors,” he stated.

Diplomatic representatives expressed strong interest in enhancing strategic collaboration with Punjab, while Chinese companies signaled their intent to invest in the province's industrial sector.

The event also highlighted the positive outcomes of Chairman Ashraf’s recent participation in the China B2B Investment Conference, with discussions centered on forging new partnerships between Punjabi and Chinese enterprises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025