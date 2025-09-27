PBF welcomes PM, COAS meeting with Trump

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has warmly welcomed the recent high-level meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., describing it as a timely and meaningful step toward redefining the relationship between the two countries.

According to PBF, the engagement marked a pivotal moment where both sides demonstrated a clear intent to move beyond past complexities and forge a cooperative future based on mutual respect, shared interests, and long-term strategic alignment.

In official statement issued by the Forum, Senior Vice President Amna Munawwar Awan highlighted the significance of this meeting, stating that the candid and constructive dialogue reflected a shared commitment to consolidating bilateral ties, promoting regional stability, and exploring future avenues for cooperation in trade, security, and innovation.

She emphasized that this renewed engagement offers both nations a chance to reset the tone of their diplomatic and economic relations, moving from transactional interactions to a relationship rooted in trust, partnership, and shared global responsibility.

The Pakistan Business Forum believes that economic diplomacy must now take center stage. There is vast untapped potential in areas such as trade and investment, digital transformation, education, renewable energy, climate action, and small business development.

Amna Awan noted that Pakistan offers compelling opportunities for American investors in sectors like technology, agriculture, green energy, and manufacturing. She also underscored the importance of promoting collaboration in education and research, especially through academic exchange programs, joint innovation platforms, and science and technology partnerships.

In addition, the Forum stressed the critical role that the Pakistani-American Diaspora plays in strengthening U.S.–Pakistan ties. PBF is actively advocating for structured initiatives that empower the Diaspora to participate more meaningfully in bilateral economic and cultural development, especially in entrepreneurship, technology transfer, and youth mentorship.

Looking ahead, PBF has called on both governments to institutionalize a formal U.S.–Pakistan Economic Policy Dialogue that actively includes private sector leaders and policy experts. The Forum also proposes the creation of a joint innovation and investment fund to support collaborative ventures in clean technology and digital infrastructure. Furthermore, PBF urges renewed focus on inclusive development by ensuring the active participation of women in leadership roles across trade, diplomacy, and economic policy.

PBF SVP concluded by saying, “This is a defining moment for U.S.–Pakistan relations. We must now shift the focus from reactive diplomacy to proactive, people-centered partnerships. It is time to build a relationship that reflects the hopes and potential of our citizens and the realities of a fast-evolving global economy.”

The Pakistan Business Forum, a non-partisan and independent platform, remains committed to promoting sustainable development, regional peace, and long-term economic cooperation between Pakistan and its global partners. Through continuous dialogue, research, and engagement, PBF aims to serve as a vital bridge between policymakers, business leaders, and civil society on both sides of the globe.

