OxfordAQA to launch Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, Urdu as mandatory subject

LAHORE: OxfordAQA, the fastest growing international examination body, announced the launch of three new mandatory subject specifications: OxfordAQA International GCSE Islamiat, OxfordAQA International GCSE Pakistan Studies, and OxfordAQA International GCSE Urdu.

This is a significant advancement in providing updated and contextualized education for Pakistani students preparing for International GCSE examinations.

The newly developed curricula feature a clear assessment structure designed to develop critical thinking, analytical skills, and exam readiness. In alignment with OxfordAQA's internationally recognized standards, these meticulously curate syllabi offer comprehensive insights into Pakistan's pivotal history, geography, Islamic faith and traditions, and the richness of Urdu language and literature.

The curriculum content is strategically positioned within the broader context of global developments, and its focus on independent research, and reflective collaboration offers students not only an academic challenge, but the opportunity to develop citizenship, and a real-world impact.

At the heart of OxfordAQA's philosophy lie a commitment to test subject ability alone, using clear language, and culturally relevant content, to give every student the best opportunity to succeed, with a strong emphasis on student and teacher well-being.

Building on this vision, Salma Adil, Director of OxfordAQA Pakistan, highlighted how the initiative supports both academic rigor and cultural relevance: “We are delighted to introduce assessments and textbooks for Urdu, Islamiat, and Pakistan Studies. This milestone reflects our commitment to supporting schools with academically rigorous and culturally relevant resources that strengthen learning across Pakistan.”

Renowned historian and educationist Nigel Smith, with over three decades of teaching experience and more than twenty-five published works, spoke to the broader purpose of the initiative: “The launch of these new mandatory subjects is about equipping young people with the updated knowledge, and skills. We hope to see them more confident in navigating the evolving pedagogical landscape.”

