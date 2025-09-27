BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

OxfordAQA to launch Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, Urdu as mandatory subject

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: OxfordAQA, the fastest growing international examination body, announced the launch of three new mandatory subject specifications: OxfordAQA International GCSE Islamiat, OxfordAQA International GCSE Pakistan Studies, and OxfordAQA International GCSE Urdu.

This is a significant advancement in providing updated and contextualized education for Pakistani students preparing for International GCSE examinations.

The newly developed curricula feature a clear assessment structure designed to develop critical thinking, analytical skills, and exam readiness. In alignment with OxfordAQA's internationally recognized standards, these meticulously curate syllabi offer comprehensive insights into Pakistan's pivotal history, geography, Islamic faith and traditions, and the richness of Urdu language and literature.

The curriculum content is strategically positioned within the broader context of global developments, and its focus on independent research, and reflective collaboration offers students not only an academic challenge, but the opportunity to develop citizenship, and a real-world impact.

At the heart of OxfordAQA's philosophy lie a commitment to test subject ability alone, using clear language, and culturally relevant content, to give every student the best opportunity to succeed, with a strong emphasis on student and teacher well-being.

Building on this vision, Salma Adil, Director of OxfordAQA Pakistan, highlighted how the initiative supports both academic rigor and cultural relevance: “We are delighted to introduce assessments and textbooks for Urdu, Islamiat, and Pakistan Studies. This milestone reflects our commitment to supporting schools with academically rigorous and culturally relevant resources that strengthen learning across Pakistan.”

Renowned historian and educationist Nigel Smith, with over three decades of teaching experience and more than twenty-five published works, spoke to the broader purpose of the initiative: “The launch of these new mandatory subjects is about equipping young people with the updated knowledge, and skills. We hope to see them more confident in navigating the evolving pedagogical landscape.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Urdu OxfordAQA mandatory subjects Islamiat Pakistan Studies

Comments

200 characters

OxfordAQA to launch Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, Urdu as mandatory subject

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories