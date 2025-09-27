BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-27

LDA urged to refrain from anti-business actions

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 06:38am

LAHORE: The outdoor advertising sector has urged the Lahore Development Authority to refrain from taking anti-business actions, stressing that the livelihoods of countless individuals and significant government revenue are linked to this industry.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar spoke on the occasion. Rana Nisar Ahmed, Umar Sarfraz, Khawaja Nadeem Saeed Wain, Umar Saleem and other personalities were also present.

Representatives of the outdoor advertising industry said that unilateral decisions taken by the LDA without consultation have plunged the entire sector into crisis. They said that the advertising industry not only involves billions of rupees in investment but also provides livelihoods to thousands of families. However, due to unfair and arbitrary actions by certain authorities, the sector is facing decline and uncertainty.

The speakers further stated that sudden and unilateral actions by the LDA are detrimental to business interests. “You cannot build a Times Square by putting business properties at stake,” they said, adding that bulldozers are being brought in on holidays to demolish structures without even issuing prior notices.

They urged the Punjab government to immediately review its policies by taking all stakeholders into confidence and provide relief to the outdoor advertising industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

