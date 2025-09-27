BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

Launch of ‘Wheat Growers Support Policy’ announced

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar has announced the launch of the Wheat Growers Support Policy, declaring it a historic initiative aimed at providing immediate relief to wheat farmers.

He stated that due to IMF conditions, farmers cultivating wheat, rice, and sugarcane were previously unable to receive support prices.

However, despite challenging circumstances, the Sindh government has now decided to assist farmers. To facilitate farmer registration, monitoring and supervision committees have been established at the provincial, district, and local levels.

The registration process will be initiated using the Benazir Hari Card database, national identity cards, and land revenue records. All agricultural field assistant officers have been instructed to complete the registration within one month.

Mahar further shared that a provincial-level monitoring committee has been formed under the leadership of the Director Generals of the Agriculture Department. Under the Wheat Growers Package, 411,000 farmers owning between 1 to 25 acres of land will be provided with fertilizer and urea.

According to him, wheat will be cultivated on 2.262 million acres across Sindh, and under the Wheat Cultivation Program, each farmer will receive Rs. 24,700 per acre.

The Sindh government will allocate a total of Rs. 58 billion for this initiative. The minister added that after verification, the distribution of DAP fertilizer will be completed by November 2025, while the remaining two bags of urea will be provided to verified farmers after 20 January 2026, upon confirmation of cultivation.

He announced that agricultural officers’ leaves have been cancelled for the next 90 days, and Agriculture Department offices will remain open on Saturdays to ensure smooth implementation of the program.

Mahar emphasized that Sindh is the only province that consistently provides subsidies to farmers during difficult times.

He noted that these measures are being taken under the special directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to provide immediate relief to Sindh’s farmers. In conclusion, he urged farmers across Sindh to register with the Agriculture Department as soon as possible to fully benefit from this policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Sindh Government wheat farmers Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar

Comments

200 characters

Launch of ‘Wheat Growers Support Policy’ announced

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories