NA body seeks details of 47 overseas Railways officials drawing salaries, incentives

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways has sought the names and details of 47 Pakistan Railways officials residing abroad on deputation or posted elsewhere, while still drawing salaries and incentives from Pakistan Railways.

A requisitioned meeting of the Committee on Railways was held on Friday, which was presided over by Waseem Qadir, in the absence of the panel’s Chairman, in accordance with sub-rule (2) of Rule 216 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The committee also reviewed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2025 and ratified the minutes of its previous sitting held on July 11.

Briefing the committee, the Secretary of the Railway Board said that salaries of officers serving abroad on training, attachment, or deputation were being paid strictly under rules, while long-leave officers had their leave cancelled. He added that all such officers have been directed to return, with a list of 47 “ex-Pakistan” officers already prepared. The committee sought names and details of these officers.

Chairman Qadir directed that all officers posted in other departments be recalled, stressing that prolonged deputations and absences were hurting the railways. “A request has been placed before the minister to ensure immediate repatriation of officers; otherwise, new appointments will be made to replace these officials,” he said.

Railway officials informed the committee that for the first time, Railway Land and Property Rules had been drafted with statutory backing and approved by the federal cabinet. Under the new framework, the Railway Board will exercise authority over mid- and long-term leasing — up to 21 years — while REDAMCO will prepare the feasibility for approval by the board. The reforms, officials said, were aimed at ensuring financial independence and helping the organization stand on its feet.

They further clarified that the amendment bill fully conformed with the Constitution, noting that no unconstitutional legislation could be tabled either in parliament or in a committee. Every bill, they said, undergoes vetting by the Law Division and requires cabinet approval before presentation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025