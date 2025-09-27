Aleem plans to increase NHA earnings to Rs500bn

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan is planning to increase the earnings of the National Highway Authority from the current level of Rs 110 billion to Rs 500 billion in the next five years.

While chairing a high-level meeting held at the NHA Headquarters, Islamabad, the Federal Minister said the NHA had to ensure an integrated audit system within its organisation and improve financial discipline as well. “By bringing fundamental changes in the NHA and ‘upgrading’ its performance, we intend to make NHA a profitable institution by enhancing its earnings to Rs 500 billion annually in the next five years,” he remarked.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction that in the past year, the NHA has increased its revenue by a huge amount of Rs 50 billion to reach Rs 110 billion.

It may be mentioned here that in FY26, NHA earnings increased mainly because of multiple increases in toll taxes, which increased by 50 percent in last fiscal year.

The minister said he wanted to see NHA on the path of self-dependency, adding it would not rely on the government for financial assistance. He said the release of funds in the name of patchwork and repair is being stopped because it is a cause of corruption.

He clarified that now, instead of repairing in pieces, new construction of the road must be undertaken so that it could have long-term benefits and proper utilisation of funds.

The minister said that a coordinated and uniform policy should also be implemented for the “Right of Way” for commercial use of NHA land on both sides of motorways and national highways, which should be outsourced and should be reviewed quarterly to ensure that no illegal activities are taking place on this land.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that NHA should build its management structure on the pattern of the corporate sector and hire qualified and professional experts on lucrative salaries. He said that the performance of NHA officers would be evaluated according to the targets given to them, and those who meet the targets will be awarded with cash incentives.

He issued orders to ensure the permanent elimination of encroachments on NHA land and directed the officials to focus their resources and attention on the timely completion of projects.

The Federal Secretary for Communications and the Chairman of the National Highway Authority and other senior officers attended the meeting.

