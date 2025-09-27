BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Dasu dam pit excavation to finish by January 2026

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Excavation of the main dam pit (foundation) area of the Dasu Hydropower Project will be completed in January 2026, followed by the roller-compact-concrete (RCC) trial, to be completed in the next two to three months; subsequently, RCC works on the main dam will start during the second quarter of 2026.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad (retd) Saeed was briefed during his visit to the construction of the Dasu Hydropower project, said WAPDA on Friday. The Dasu Hydropower Project GM/PD and project managers of the consultants and the contractors were also present on this occasion.

The WAPDA Chairman reviewed construction progress on key work fronts, including the main dam pit area, crushing and batching plants, power house and transformer caverns, Logro tunnel and Barseen Bridge of the relocated Karakorum Highway (RKKH-1).

During on-site briefings, the Chairman was apprised that construction activities are in progress on 20 work fronts side by side. A number of major milestones have already been achieved, which include the river diversion system, excavation of the main switch yard for the 765 KV transmission line, excavation of the right and left abutments of the main dam, the project colony (phase A) and land acquisition.

It was further briefed that excavation works of the underground power house are scheduled to be completed in February 2026, while the 20.4 km-long RKKH-1, comprising seven tunnels and three bridges, is nearing completion and will be opened for traffic by June 2026. WAPDA is constructing RKKH in the project area as part of the Dasu Hydropower Project and in accordance with the CPEC standards.

WAPDA is also implementing a local area development programme, comprising 69 schemes of infrastructure and public health worth billions of rupees for the socio-economic empowerment of the local populace. Of these, 28 schemes have so far been completed, while the rest are in progress.

Underlying the significance of the Dasu Hydropower Project for improving the energy mix in favour of clean, green and affordable electricity in the country, the Chairman directed the contractors and consultants with an intent to make up for time lost due to security and law and order issues to accelerate construction work.

All stakeholders working on the project emphasised the critical role of local administration and police in ensuring continuity of work at all sites, which was frequently disrupted by protests and roadblocks.

The Chairman also inaugurated the arch portion of Barseen Bridge, which is the longest arch bridge in Pakistan. Security arrangements in the project area were also reviewed in detail during the visit.

It may be noted that the 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned for completion in two stages. At present, WAPDA is constructing stage-1 with an installed capacity of 2160 MW and an annual generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity. The World Bank is providing financial assistance worth US $1.57 billion for stage 1, which is likely to start electricity generation in December 2027.

The stage-2, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units per annum to the national grid. On completion of both stages, Dasu will become the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan, i.e., 21 billion units on average.

