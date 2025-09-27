Maryam striving for a ‘drug-free, healthy and safe Punjab’

LAHORE: As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a “drug-free, healthy, and safe Punjab”, the operations of the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) are continuing with full momentum.

Within just one day, the CNF conducted seven successful operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, arresting dangerous drug peddlers and recovering 7.8 kilograms of hashish, 1.3 kilograms of heroin, 6.64 kilograms of ice, four modern weapons, and 150 rounds of ammunition.

During these actions, seven more suspects were taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force, these latest operations are evidence of the Force’s commitment to dismantling entire narcotics networks across the province. He further said that, in recent weeks, several large-scale operations have also been carried out in which 55.584 kilograms of hashish, 9.505 kilograms of opium, 28.484 kilograms of weed, 2.739 kilograms of heroin, and 11.5 kilograms of ice were seized. Additionally, 15 weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered, while a total of 68 suspects were arrested and 30 cases registered.

The spokesperson added that since the enforcement of the Punjab Control of Narcotics Substances Act 2025 and the establishment of CNF, more than 60 operations have been successfully conducted across the province. The objective of these operations is not limited to drug seizures alone but also to dismantle entire networks and secure educational institutions, residential areas, and transport routes from drug traffickers.

He reaffirmed that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, this crackdown will continue with the same intensity and consistency to completely rid the province of the menace of drugs and ensure a safe and healthy future for the youth.

