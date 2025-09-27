BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Sep 27, 2025
Print Print 2025-09-27

Maryam meets Irish envoy

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is actively offering special incentives, facilities to foreign investors, and has invited Irish investors to benefit from such investment-friendly opportunities of the government.

The CM warmly welcomed and held a meeting with Ireland’s first Resident Ambassador to Pakistan Mary O’Neill to discuss matters relating to strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ireland.

She also discussed in details on improving bilateral trade opportunities, besides enhancing climate cooperation, education and IT ties and people-to-people connections.

The Chief Minister invited Ireland to invest in Punjab, and assured Irish investors full facilitation and support of the provincial government. She emphasised that Ireland is a symbol of principle-based governance and progressive values, terming establishment of Ireland’s first embassy in Islamabad a historic milestone in bilateral ties.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Opening of Irish Embassy in Islamabad marks beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan-Ireland relations, which will serve as a major platform for building partnership between Punjab and Irish institutions, businesses and public at large.” She noted that Irish Embassy would help elevate political, economic, cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

foreign investors bilateral ties Maryam Nawaz Sharif SIFC Pakistan and Ireland

Comments

200 characters

