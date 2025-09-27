BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Withdrawal of security from judges: Court summons DIG Security

Fazal Sher Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Friday took notice of the sudden withdrawal of security from district judges and issued a show-cause notice to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security.

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana reacted promptly to the development, questioning the removal of security personnel assigned to protect judicial officers. The court directed the DIG Security to appear in person and explain the decision, particularly why it was made without prior consultation or justification.

According to sources, the capital police withdrew security arrangements for several district judges, including the removal of armed personnel stationed for their protection. The move has raised serious concerns among members of the judiciary, especially in light of the sensitive nature of the cases routinely handled by the courts.

The court emphasised that the safety of judicial officers is crucial for the independent and effective functioning of the judiciary and sought an immediate clarification on the matter.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana Sessions Court Islamabad DIG Security

