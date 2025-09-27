CM orders urgent repair of drainage system, roads of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting, directed immediate repair and reconstruction of Karachi’s damaged internal roads, alongside the installation of proper drainage systems to prevent future deterioration.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Jam Khan Shoro, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, and Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad.

The chief minister expressed concern over the widespread damage caused to inner roads during recent monsoon rains, noting that poor drainage infrastructure had worsened the problem. He instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and town administrations to prepare schemes under the supervision of the Local Government Department for rehabilitation works. “Every damaged road must either be repaired or completely reconstructed, and no scheme will be approved without a parallel drainage plan,” he said.

The chief minister also linked better road infrastructure to improved urban mobility, economic activity, and citizen welfare. “Karachi is the country’s economic backbone; its infrastructure must reflect this reality,” he added.

Mayor Karachi briefed the meeting that a survey of broken KMC roads was underway, while the provincial local government minister said that town administrations had also been tasked with conducting their own road surveys. Once completed, the schemes will be submitted for CM’s approval.

Shah also directed the Local Government Department to intensify cleanliness operations across the city, stressing that better sanitation and road conditions were essential for Karachi’s liveability. “We cannot allow rainwater stagnation or overflowing sewage to undermine our development efforts,” he remarked.

The chief minister noted that lessons must be learned from past monsoon seasons, and proactive measures, including durable road construction, coordinated drainage networks, and timely municipal services, were the only way forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025