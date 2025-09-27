BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-09-27

South Asia monsoon: climate change’s dangerous impact on lifeline rains

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

South Asia’s annual monsoon rains sustain more than a billion people, but climate change is making them increasingly erratic and deadly, with poor infrastructure only exacerbating the impact.

Farming, water supplies and hydropower across much of South Asia rely on the seasonal rains, but research shows climate change is causing longer dry spells punctuated by bursts of extreme rain.

Derived from the Arabic “mausim”, or season, the monsoon is a reversal of winds driven by differences in land and sea heating. These patterns are observed in several places on Earth.

In South Asia, the Southwest Monsoon brings rains that start in southern India in late May and sweep north until September.

By October, the Northeast Monsoon begins. As the land cools, winds blow seaward, picking up moisture from the Bay of Bengal before raining over southern India and Sri Lanka.

“Climate change is beginning to reshape the behaviour of the Indian monsoon”, India’s government said this year, warning of “more frequent” long, dry stretches and “more intense” wet spells.

Extreme daily rainfall events rose about 75 percent between 1950 and 2015, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Nearly half the season’s rain now falls within “just 20 to 30 hours,” a government briefing note said.

In Pakistan, the monsoon arrived earlier than usual this year, and “excessive” rain fell in the last week of June, meteorological office spokesman Irfan Virk told AFP.

By mid-August, the country had received 50 percent more rain than last year, according to disaster authorities.

The full impact of climate change on monsoon patterns is not entirely clear because of the complexities involved in the seasonal rains.

But “there is a tendency and expectation for more intense and perhaps prolonged monsoons,” said Agus Santoso at University of New South Wales’ Climate Change Research Centre.

Warmer seas evaporate more moisture into the air, and a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, he explained.

“So when it rains, it pours.”

But there are other considerations, including the impact of El Nino and La Nina weather patterns, which are themselves more variable, “likely due to climate change,” added Santoso.

And predicting future changes is complicated, said climate scientist Shakil Romshoo of the Islamic University of Science and Technology.

“In most of the Indian subcontinent and mountainous regions in the world, we don’t have a very dense network of observation,” he told AFP.

This makes it “difficult to discern patterns and predict.”

The monsoon has long brought floods and landslides to South Asia, but the annual toll has risen over the last decade, experts in India said. This year, heavy rains also devastated India’s breadbasket Punjab region, where rain surged nearly two-thirds above average.

Erratic rains impact soil health and irrigation timing.

“A delay or failure in this season can affect food supply, livelihoods, and the wider economy”, India’s government says.

In Pakistan, over 1,000 people have been killed in this year’s monsoon, nearly triple the figure last year, and rains have prompted massive evacuations in the country’s Punjab region.

Standing water can carry disease or encourage reproduction of vectors like mosquitos. Flood damage and evacuations also threaten livelihoods and education across the region.

monsoon rains South Asia South Asia monsoon

Comments

200 characters

South Asia monsoon: climate change’s dangerous impact on lifeline rains

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories