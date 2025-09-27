The new age of global disruption

The WEF (World Economic Forum) warns of weak growth and fragmentation. In short, the age of hyper-globalization appears to be ending. There are enough grounds to state that the global economy is becoming more regional, less efficient, and more volatile.

The WEF recently warned that the global economy is entering a period of weak growth and systematic disruption. Its Chief Economists’ Outlook points to an emerging world marked by persistent shocks, slower expansion, and deepening fragmentation. This is not a passing phase but the early signs of a new economic order that will redefine trade, investment, and growth patterns for decades to come.

The economic landscape that dominated the last three decades—characterized by globalisation, integrated supply chains, and relatively predictable growth—has begun to unravel. Several structural forces are at work.

Global GDP growth rates are expected to remain below historical averages for the foreseeable future. Inflationary pressures, high interest rates, and weak productivity gains are weighing down the prospects of both advanced and emerging markets.

From climate change and extreme weather to technological disruption and energy transitions, economies are facing more frequent shocks. Global supply chains, once designed for efficiency, are now being restructured for resilience.

Furthermore, the world is increasingly polarized along geopolitical and economic lines. US-China competition, Western sanctions on Russia, and the push for “friend-shoring” are fracturing the global trading system into rival blocs.

While the global economy slows, Asia is projected to remain the fastest-growing region. But not all parts of Asia will benefit equally.

East Asia will continue to leverage its industrial base and technological lead. China’s growth slowdown is a challenge, but supply chain relocations will benefit countries like Vietnam and Indonesia. Japan and South Korea, with advanced manufacturing and digital economies, will remain resilient.

Southeast Asia is well-placed to absorb investment as firms diversify away from China. However, climate risks such as typhoons, rising seas, and heatwaves could disrupt progress.

For South Asia, more broadly, survival in this disruptive global order requires strategic reorientation. Of which, ‘Regional Integration’ is foremost. Instead of remaining hostage to political rivalries, South Asia must strengthen intra-regional trade and connectivity. Shared energy grids, transport corridors, and digital platforms could unlock untapped potential.

For countries like Pakistan and the wider South Asian region, this shift in particular represents both a sobering challenge and a potential moment of reorientation. The ability to adapt will decide who sinks and who swims in an increasingly divided global economy.

Pakistan enters this era with deep structural weaknesses: heavy external debt, energy dependence, climate vulnerability, and limited export diversification. The implications of the WEF scenario for Pakistan are multifaceted.

With weaker global demand, Pakistan’s traditional exports—textiles, leather, rice—will face sluggish markets. Unless Pakistan moves up the value chain and expands into services and digital trade, it risks stagnation.

Global fragmentation means capital will increasingly flow into politically stable and reform-oriented economies. Pakistan’s perennial dependence on the IMF, low investor confidence, and governance challenges will make the tasks of attracting foreign direct investment even harder. Higher international borrowing costs will aggravate Pakistan’s debt burden. Without fiscal reforms, debt servicing will crowd out development spending, creating a vicious cycle of underinvestment.

Global energy markets are shifting toward renewables and cleaner fuels. For Pakistan, which depends heavily on imported fossil fuels, this means higher transition costs. Failure to adapt could leave the country exposed to fuel price shocks and carbon-border tariffs in export markets.

Climate-induced floods, droughts, and rising global food prices will exacerbate Pakistan’s food insecurity. Agriculture modernization is critical, but without investment, productivity will remain low.

Yet, opportunities also exist. If Pakistan can position itself as a hub within China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), deepen energy and trade links with Central Asia and the Middle East, and tap into global climate finance for its renewable transition, it could turn disruption into advantage.

Concluding, the WEF’s warning should be taken as an abstract caution. A period of weak global growth, persistent disruptions, and fragmentation is already unfolding.

For South Asia, the challenge is collective. Unless the region prioritizes cooperation over conflict, it risks being left behind while East and Southeast Asia move ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025