Opinion Print 2025-09-27

‘Beijing’s parade proves China is in full control’

Qamar Bashir Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

This is apropos three letters from this writer carried by the newspaper on Wednesday, Thursday, and yesterday.

This alliance of Trump’s intended economic “targets” has evolved into an integrated powerhouse. The SCO bloc now represents nearly half the world’s population, accounts for 30 percent of global GDP, and controls over 40 percent of global oil and gas reserves. By aligning supply chains,

financial systems, and technological ecosystems, these nations have built collective resilience capable of resisting U.S. pressure. Where Trump’s tariffs once aimed to divide and weaken, they have instead unified and empowered an alternative leadership.

At the same time, the Western bloc is fracturing. The once-cohesive alliance of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union is splintering under the weight of Trump’s unilateral policies. European nations, increasingly frustrated with Washington’s dictates on trade, defense, immigration, and foreign policy, are asserting their independence. This shift became unmistakable when Trump offered unconditional U.S. support for Israel during the Gaza conflict. The move alienated much of Europe,

which faced growing public pressure over mounting civilian casualties. In a historic development, several European nations — including Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, and multiple Nordic countries — have declared their intent to recognise the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session, directly defying US policy. This unprecedented divergence highlights the erosion of Washington’s influence over its closest allies and demonstrates the widening cracks within NATO’s traditional sphere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

