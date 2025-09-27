BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-27

Dollar set for second straight week of gains

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

NEW YORK: The dollar edged lower but was still on track for the second straight week of gains against major peers on Friday after data continued to show US economic resilience, which might complicate the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cut interest rates.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent to 149.65 against the Japanese yen, on track for the fifth consecutive week of gains and trading near its highest level since August 1.

The euro was up 0.17 percent to USD1.16845. It was on course to finish the week lower, snapping three straight weeks of gains. US consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, rose 0.6 percent in August, slightly higher than the 0.5percent estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, rose 0.3 percent last month, in line with expectations, US Commerce Department data showed.

“I think it’s pretty clear that stronger economic data has taken the steam out of the pricing for Fed rate cuts and that’s sort of narrowed the interest rate differential with other countries and pushed the dollar higher,” said John Velis, Americas FX and macro strategist at BNY in New York. “We still think that hedging behaviour is quite strong so we still see lots of forward selling of dollars even while the US assets, particularly US equities, continue to gain influence from abroad, although that’s taken a little bit of a backseat this week as well to some degree. But I think it’s fairly clear that as Fed expectations go so will the dollar go in the short term,” Velis added. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.17 percent to 98.33. It was still on track for the second straight week of gains. The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, rose 0.2 basis points to 3.666 percent.

US Federal Reserve Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Dollar set for second straight week of gains

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories